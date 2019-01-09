News
Tulsa Police Release Video From Fatal Walgreens Shooting
Wednesday, January 9th 2019, 3:32 PM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police have released several hours of video from dash and body cameras of the fatal shooting at the 71st and Lewis Walgreens that took place December 19.
Officers said William Hurley, 52, got into an argument with a clerk at the photo counter. Hurley, who had a gun, jumped the counter and threatened the clerk, investigators said.
The clerk, who had a concealed carry license, shot Hurley, killing him and wounding two bystanders. The shooting has been ruled justified, and the clerk will not face charges.
Video shows the scene inside and outside of the pharmacy during the aftermath of the shooting.