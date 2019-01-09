2 Workers Rush To Free Goat Trapped Under Snow
Two workers from the Austrian Federal Railway who were working to remove snow from a closed stretched of rail line acted promptly when they discovered a goat buried in snow up to its horns on Tuesday.
They each grabbed a shovel and began digging away the snow covering the trapped animal which eventually able to scamper away through several feet deep snow. The two were part of a crew working to clear snow from a railway line.
Suddenly, the goat appeared on the tracks in front of the snow plow and jumped off to the side of the tracks. After the snow plow passed the animal, the goat was almost completely buried.
As the workers realized what had happened, they stopped the plow and the two workers rushed to the animal’s aid.
The video of the rescue has gone viral in Austria after receiving more than 400,000 views and 6,000 shares.