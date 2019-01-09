Truck Carrying Thousands Of Pounds Of Possible Marijuana Stopped In Pawhuska
PAWHUSKA, Oklahoma - UPDATE: Law enforcement officers got a search warrant and are opening the containers in the truck to find out what it contains.
A traffic stop in Pawhuska led to the discovery of what is suspected to be thousands of pounds of marijuana.
Pawhuska Police Chief Rex Wickle says two officers pulled over a semi-truck just before 3 a.m. Wednesday because it didn’t stop at a stoplight in town.
When the officers walked up to the 18-wheeler, they reported smelling an odor of marijuana. Wickle said the truck field tested positive for marijuana. He also said paperwork indicated the truck is loaded with as much as 24,000 pounds of possible marijuana.
Wickle said two men who were following the truck in mini-van told officers they were the truck’s security team. Wickle said the mini-van ran the same stoplight as the semi.
The police chief said the driver and a passenger in the semi claimed they were hauling industrial hemp from Kentucky to Colorado and showed the officers a bill of lading, which is similar to a receipt.
Wickle said paperwork showed the truck has between 18,000 to 24,000 thousand pounds of possible marijuana stored in 60 containers.
The police chief said the bill of lading didn’t look right, and the men’s stories didn’t match.
Wickle said the four men are in police custody while multiple agencies investigate including Pawhuska Police, the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
The police chief said the men did not have any permits to transport marijuana or hemp through Oklahoma. He added there’s a “gray area” in Oklahoma laws right now since medical marijuana is now legal in the state.