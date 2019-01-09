Schumer, Pelosi's Response To Trump's Address Becomes Instant Meme Sensation On Twitter
The Democratic leaders, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, gave their response Tuesday to President Trump's prime-time Oval Office speech that called for border security.
Pelosi said Mr. Trump had "chosen fear. We want to start with the facts," while Schumer said "We don't govern by temper tantrum" in their joint televised statement.
The lawmakers' stoic appearance standing at the same podium in front of a row of flags made for perfect meme material -- and Twitter users quickly noticed -- comparing them to everything from the famous painting "American Gothic" to angry parents and Bond villains.
Some tweets likened the lawmakers to parents scolding their child."Of COURSE your father's upset about the car, but the important thing is you're safe and nobody got hurt," jokes Twitter user @Mobute.
User @guypbenson thought the members of Congress looked like parents who caught their child sneaking in after staying out past curfew, while @ElliottRHams said the duo looked like they just discovered you'd been skipping school.
"Meanwhile, Christopher Walken and the mom from Everybody Loves Raymond do not look happy..." tweeted @KamahlAJE.
User @ryanbeckwith and Stephen Colbert poked fun at the amount of American flags --and single podium-- in the back of the shot.
While user @DanLuke likened their appearance during the response to "villains from the next Bond movie."