Guthrie Man Charged In Shooting Death Of Wife
GUTHRIE, Oklahoma - A man has been charged in the shooting death of his wife, according to Guthrie police.
Around 11 a.m. Sunday, officers said they arrived at a home in the 100 block of Viking Drive and found 48-year-old Clyne Miles in the the front yard with a gunshot wound in his left leg.
Officials located Miles' wife, Robyn Miles deceased inside the house with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Police said they located a firearm, which they said they believed was the weapon involved in the incident.
Clyne was taken into custody the day of the incident after being treated by medical staff for possession of a firearm after the conviction of a felony, officials said.
After further investigation, Clyne was charged with murder, according to police reports.
The investigation is on-going.
