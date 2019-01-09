OG&E Requesting Rate Increase
OKLAHOMA CITY - New information is coming in about why Oklahoma Gas & Electric requested a rate increase in December.
OG&E spent more than $600 million dollars on equipment designed to cut down on emissions. Now the company is trying to recover its large investment.
According to OG&E, the typical residential customer would see a $7.63 increase to their monthly bill.
The company spent more than $600 million updating coal fired plants at the Sooner and Muskogee power plants. The changes put the two plants in compliance withe the Regional Haze Rule.
Staff say the company has installed emissions reducing scrubbers on the two coal fired units at Sooner, and are converting two unites from oil to natural gas at Muskogee.
In December, OG&E staff announced that if approved, they'll acquire two existing power plants to meet customers needs.
The proposed rate increase has the potential to generate $77.6 million per year.