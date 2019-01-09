BA Mayor Pens Letter Of Support For President's Border Wall
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - The mayor of Broken Arrow is showing his support for President Trump's push for a border wall.
Mayor Craig Thurmond sent a letter to the president on Tuesday.
Thurmond says while serving in the US Marine Corps in Arizona, he "saw first-hand, the challenges that law enforcement encounters along our southern border and I will support whatever it takes to make it secure."
In his letter, Thurmond compares having a barrier at the border to living in a secure neighborhood, saying that "some citizens choose to live in gated communities for security reasons" and that he believes it's time to get away from party politics and "commit to doing what is best for the American taxpayers."
The mayor has participated in several meetings at the White House over the past year.