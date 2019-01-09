"Winter is one of the most expensive times of year for natural gas utility customers. Reducing rates and giving money back to customers will help a lot of Oklahomans. I commend the OCC commissioners, who approved this order. The state's leading utility companies have seen major savings since the tax cuts took effect. The savings represent a windfall, over-collected from customers that needs to be returned to them."

I appreciate the continued hard work and dedication of the staff in the Utility Regulation Unit in my office and everyone else who advocated for this money to go back to hard working Oklahomans."