Crime
Tulsa Police: 3 German Shepherd Puppies Found Dead Inside Barrel
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police ask for information after 3 German Shepherd puppies are found dead Tuesday, January 8th inside a green barrel near I-44 and Memorial.
Tulsa Police posted photos on its Facebook page of the barrel, the harnesses the dogs were wearing and the blanket they were wrapped in.
Officers say it appears they are all about 6-months-old. It is unknown if the owners dumped them or the dogs stolen from the owners and dumped. None of the puppies were micro chipped.
Police ask if you know anything to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.