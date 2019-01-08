Moore Dairy Queen Fulfills Woman's Last Wish
This week is the five-year anniversary of Dairy Queen’s coming back to the OKC metro area and opening a restaurant on South Telephone Road in Moore.
Jeanette Schafer, 80, spent a career working at the Dairy Queen on Porter Road in Norman many decades ago. About a month before she passed away from pancreatic cancer in October 2015, Dairy Queen owners were happy to grant Jeanette’s final wish.
Schafer wanted to work one last shift at Dairy Queen.
“We actually had her in the back making cones and ice cream,” said David Jones Jr. His father opened the Moore DQ in late 2013.
“It was just like riding a bike. She was knocking it out,” said Jones.
Dairy Queen Area Manager Victor Velez says the Moore DQ smashed world-wide records for opening-year volume and continues to do exceptionally well.
Velez says everyone there will always remember Schafer.
“It was unbelievable. Love it. Couldn’t believe that we were able to do that for someone,” he said.