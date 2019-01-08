Cleveland County Man Admits To Shooting Friend In 911 Call
LITTLE AXE, Oklahoma - Investigators have released a desperate 911 call for help, made seconds after Cleveland County investigators say, a man shot and killed his friend.
The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Jeremy Wayne Morgan. He was shot in his home Monday night in Little Axe.
While investigators have not made an arrest, the 911 calls reveal the shooter may be claiming self-defense.
Caller: “He said something to the effect of, ‘Come here punk, I got something to show you.’ And when he came running up the stairs, I had to shoot him.”
According to the caller, after shooting Jeremy Morgan, the caller retreated to the end of the driveway, unsure if Morgan was dead or alive.
911 Operator: “Where did you shoot him?”
Caller: “I think in the stomach. I don’t know, he was coming right for me.”
911 Operator: “Is he awake?”
Caller: “Don't know. I'm at the end of the driveway.”
911 Operator: “Do you know if he's breathing?”
Caller: “I don't know. I think he's dead.”
The caller was then overcome with emotion and expressed his remorse.
Caller: “Oh my goodness.”
Caller: “I feel really bad. I didn't want to have to do that. (sobs)”
Several minutes into the call, the man told the dispatcher he's afraid of being arrested.
Caller: “I don’t want to go to jail. I thought it was attacking me!”
The call captured the moment deputies arrive.
Caller: “I was being attacked. I called.”
Deputy: “You did it?”
Caller: “Yes sir.”
Deputy: “Turn around.”
Caller: “I’m sorry! (sobbing) He was attacking me! (sobbing)”
And while the call never revealed what sparked the confrontation, the victim's family told News 9 it was over an eviction notice Morgan had recently served.
Investigators are interviewing multiple witnesses. Police said the suspect is fully cooperating with the investigation.