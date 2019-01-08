Thousands Of Dollars-Worth Of Property Seized, Including Bobcat After Search Of OKC RV Park
Investigators from Pottawatomie, Lincoln and Oklahoma counties seized hundreds of thousands of dollars in property from a home Tuesday.
Law enforcement officers said they were able to track down trailers, a tractor and stolen furniture that was possibly purchased with a stolen credit card.
While searching through the property, two men were arrested, and a pet bobcat was tranquilized. The animal was de-clawed and lived with the homeowners.
“We need to have to the bobcat out of there. It was very aggressive to the wildlife who were called to take possession of it,” said Mark Opgrande of the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.
Randall Templett was arrested for grand larceny, while Michael Aumann was arrested on a complaint of cultivation.
Deputies said they found equipment that indicated that there was a marijuana grow facility inside the Red Barn home.
Red Barn sits on the Interstate 35 service road and serves as an RV Park.
The Aumann family has since retained two attorneys to speak on their behalf.
“My client Troy Aumann operated this for many years. He leases these premises to these people,” said attorney James Pasquali. “We think this may be a situation where people may have brought items onto this property that may have been stolen.”
Investigators told News 9 that a few sex offenders live on the property. It’s one of the limited places that sex offenders can live legally in the area.
Those in law enforcement said they do not consider any of the tenants as suspects in the case.
Attorneys of the Aumann family said investigators have got it wrong.
“We absolutely believe that Mr. Aumann is innocent of any wrong doing and will be completely vindicated ultimately,” said Opgrande.
The attorneys invited a News 9 camera into the Red Barn. Dead pot plants were found on the floor, but Aumann showed his medical marijuana card. It’s unclear whether the home was operating within the new state laws when the plants were alive.
One horse was also found on the property in bad health.
Deputies have already begun calling victims to notify them that their property has been recovered.
“…Of course, when you add up things that other counties seized, we are talking hundreds of thousands of dollars-worth of stuff,” said Opgrande.
The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Department said they also found several guns inside the house, and that could impact those who already have felony charges.
Court filings are expected Wednesday, with more information involving the case.
The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office said they will possibly charge three other people in the case.