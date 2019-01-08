News
2 Accused Of Abusing 13-Month-Old Child In Logan County
Two people are accused of abusing a 13-month-old baby in Logan County.
According to the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation, agents were called to assist the Guthrie Police Department after a report of possible child abuse on Tuesday, January 8.
According to the report, 30-year-old Justin Lastra called 911 to report a 13-year-old fell. The child was first transported to a Logan County hospital, and then to OU Medical Center with “non-accidental abusive head trauma”.
OSBI says the child’s mother, 28-year-old Michelle King, and Lastra were both arrested at the Guthrie Police Department for child abuse.
The investigation is ongoing.