Authorities say Woodruffe and Black mistakenly thought they were attacking people they had previously fought at a club when they fired at the car with Jazmine and her family. The girl's mother, LaPorsha Washington, was shot in the arm and the girl's 15-year-old sister was injured when the window shattered. Two other sisters in the car weren't hurt.

Black told investigators they didn't realize it was the wrong car and didn't know they had killed a child until they saw it on the news the next day, reports CBS affiliate KHOU-TV. He appeared in court Monday.