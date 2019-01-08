Investigation Underway After Death Of Oklahoma County Jail Inmate
The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation is underway after a female inmate was pronounced dead Tuesday evening.
According to the OCSO, the woman was found unresponsive and staff immediately began life-saving measures. She was then transported to OU Medical Center where she was pronounced dead around 5:05 p.m.
The sheriff’s office says the woman did not have a cellmate and as of now, her death is being investigated as a suicide. There are no signs of foul play, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the exact cause of death.
The inmate was being held in the detention center for the past several months on an Oklahoma County warrant for a Failure to Appear on a Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance felony charge, according to court records.
The sheriff’s office says the inmate’s name will be released after her next of kin is notified.