ODOT: Crews Could Lose 'Weather Window' For Projects If Shutdown Continues
Oklahoma City, OK - The government shutdown means a road block on dozens of ODOT projects throughout Oklahoma.
The Department of Transportation says right now 45 road and bridge improvement projects are on hold. Those projects, originally scheduled for January and February, cost about $137 million.
ODOT says they won't put the projects out for a bid until the government is up and running again.
However, putting those improvements back on the books when the shutdown ends could impact other projects
”Those have to be moved to another month, which means that could impact urban area projects here,” says ODOT Spokeswoman Terri Angier.
ODOT says if the shutdown continues, and jobs don’t go out for bid, crews may lose their "weather window" for construction in the spring and summer.
As a result, some of those projects could be delayed an entire year.