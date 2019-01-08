Community Mourning After Business Owner, Leader Identified As Victim In Triple Homicide
Oklahoma City, OK - Police have identified a business owner and community leader as one of the victims in a triple homicide.
Police were called to a Northeast Oklahoma City home on Monday, January 7, and discovered the bodies of 44-year-old Elijah Mothershed, his fiancé 35-year-old Carnesha Powell and the man’s 15-year-old daughter Roshawna Stevens.
Mothershed's son is the one who found the bodies and called police.
The state medical examiner confirmed one of the victims was shot multiple times, but a cause of death has not been released for the other two victims.
The victims' families are not commenting on the tragedy while police investigate a motive behind the deaths.
Friends said Mothershed's death has hit their community hard. He recently opened a medical marijuana dispensary on Northeast 23rd Street. He spoke to News 9 last week and in October about the newest minority owned small-business.
“Our business is right on target for our next step,” said Elijah Mothershed, homicide victim. “We never intended to just offer one line. We always intended to offer cannabis. So, our job is to make sure our clients get what they want.”
Mothershed's business partner has closed the store for several days due to the unexpected loss. He declined to do an on-camera interview, stating they want to see where the investigation goes and out of respect for the families.
Besides owning a business, friends said Mothershed was active in helping inner-city youth. Mothershed started a non-profit that taught at-risk teens life and job skills. In an interview last May, Mothershed explained how the game of chess helps develop critical thinking skills.
“Decide quickly and effectively what’s going to be the most efficient decision within seconds to help themselves,” said Mothershed.
Investigators have not identified a suspect or made any arrests in this case.