1 Transported After Drive-By Shooting In NE OKC
Tuesday, January 8th 2019, 4:10 PM CST
Oklahoma City, OK - One man was transported to a local hospital following a drive-by shooting in Northeast Oklahoma City, according to police.
Police say the shooting occurred in the 1500 block Northeast 45th Street and Prospect.
According to the report, the suspect pulled up to the home in a grey-colored vehicle and shot the victim in the hip. Then, the suspect fled from the scene.
Police said the victim suffered a non-life threatening injury and was transported from the scene.
The shooting is currently under investigation by the Oklahoma City gang unit.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates.