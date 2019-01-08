"I was scared," the ex-manager recalled. "Bill Timmons has a temper. And we knew not to mess with that temper because people got fired."

She said no one reported that incident solely out of fear, and she believes there's been other abuse throughout the years.

Parents of patients began coming forward, saying they had concerns about the facility's ability to keep their children safe.

Meanwhile, a state lawmaker is considering legislation to protect patients living at long-term healthcare facilities from abuse.

Rep. Jeff Weninger told KPHO one idea would be to allow families to install cameras in the rooms of their loved ones so they could be monitored remotely.

Louisiana passed a bill last year forbidding healthcare facilities from rejecting requests for cameras.

"You can hook these up through an Internet signal in nursing homes," Weninger said.

Weninger said he was in the early stages of looking at the issue.