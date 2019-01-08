News
Officer Attempts To Shoot Dog, But Shoots Another Officer In Back
An Indiana police officer was accidentally shot in the back after another officer fired his weapon when a dog jumped on him. It happened Tuesday morning while the two were on a "criminal mischief investigation" in Lafayette, Indiana.
Police say the injured officer was rushed to St. Elizabeth Hospital to be treated. He is in serious condition at this time.
Police say there are no suspects outstanding and no danger to the public.
The names of the officers have not been released.