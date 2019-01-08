News
Oklahoma Hunting Licenses Now Available By App
Tuesday, January 8th 2019, 12:42 PM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Oklahoma hunters are now able to access their licenses online. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife rolled out its new digital licensing system Monday.
Hunters and anglers can now possess or buy licenses through the Department of Wildlife app as well as on their website.
You can still carry the paper licenses or buy licenses from a dealer.
The app also features an automatic renewal feature for licenses. Find out more about the new licensing system here.