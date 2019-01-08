News
Tulsa Police ID Man Shot, Killed By US Marshals In Standoff
Tuesday, January 8th 2019, 11:06 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police have released the name of a man shot and killed by Deputy U.S. Marshals Monday.
Police say 42-year-old Jeremy Edmonds was shot and killed after a standoff in the 30 block of North Louisville. Marshal Clayton Johnson said marshals were assisting Tulsa County Sheriff's Office deputies with a warrant service when they encountered Edmonds.
“Deputy U.S. Marshals encountered a violent subject, and that subject was shot and killed," Johnson said.
Edmonds had a felony warrant for domestic assault and battery by strangulation.