Kim McSwain shared the letter on social media and it reached Hurns. He then FaceTimed Luke and showed him an old Jacksonville Jaguars card that he plans to send him. He also promised to send Luke his Dallas Cowboys trading card to add to his collection.

"I like him so much, and I think he's the #1 wide receiver in the world," said Luke.

Kim said her mind was blown.

"I was just thinking, look at my sweet little boy's heart," she said.

Hurns underwent surgery to repair his left ankle will be out of action for the rest of the playoffs. Kim said her family would continue to pray for Hurns' recovery.

"It's real important for me for them to know it and feel it on their own," she said.