Voters In Luther To Decide On School Bond Issue
LUTHER, Oklahoma - Voters in Luther are going to decide if they want to support a $24 million school bond, Tuesday.
The funds would provide tablet computers, and updated safe rooms.
The Superintendent says this would be just shy of a ten percent property tax increase. But he thinks it would be worth it.
The $24 million generated from the bond would bring each of the districts 850 students tablets. In addition, a library and a cafeteria would also be built, doubling as safe rooms in the event of a storm. This would ensure every school has an updated safe spot.
A media room would also be renovated, and a new gym would be built at the high school.
School officials know this could be an uphill battle. In 2016, the last bond was lost. 85 percent of voters said no. But the Superintendent stresses that his bond is completely new.
"This is a total new plan. We studied with a committee of about 20 community members, teachers, board members, over about a course of a year looking at our facilities. Looking at what would be beneficial," Superintendent Barry Gunn said.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.