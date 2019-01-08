The three victims in a Northeast Oklahoma City homicide have been identified officials confirm. 

Investigators said they found the bodies of one women, one man and a teenage girl in a Standish Avenue home during a welfare check early Monday morning. 

The victims have been identified as 44-year-old Elijah Mothershed, 35-year-old Carnesha Powell, and 15-year-old Roshawna Stevens.  

Monday police said no arrests had been made. 

