News
Jimmy Buffett Coming To Tulsa's BOK Center In June
Tuesday, January 8th 2019, 7:47 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band is coming to Tulsa's BOK Center for one night only, on Tuesday, June 4th.
His stop in Tulsa is part of Buffett's “Son Of A Son Of A Sailor” Tour 2019.
Tickets go on sale Friday, January 18 at 10 a.m. and will be available online at BOK Center website.
“After celebrating our 10th anniversary, we can’t imagine a better way to celebrate 2019 than with Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band. It’s been nearly five years since he played at BOK Center, so we know Buffett fans are going to be as thrilled as we are with this announcement,” said Casey Sparks, BOK Center General Manager.
Jimmy released his famous Son Of A Son Of A Sailor LP in 1978.