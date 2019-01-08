Man Stabbed In Chest Outside Tulsa Apartments, Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police investigate after a man is stabbed in the chest a Tulsa apartment complex early Tuesday.
Officers tell News On 6, the victim has been quote "somewhat uncooperative" in their search for the suspect.
The victim told officers, at about 2 a.m. he was walking by a strip mall near the St. Thomas Square apartments in the 1000 block of East 56th Street when he was stabbed by another man.
"According to him, he was walking and an unknown person came up behind him and stabbed him and then took off. He didn't see the suspect at all," said Tulsa Police Sgt. Larry Edwards.
Police say they've looking at where the victim says it happened, but they didn't find any evidence there, instead they found blood in the apartment complex's parking lot.
The victim is in the hospital with what police say is a non-life threatening wound to the upper chest.
Police say they don't have any suspect information, but plan on checking out some nearby surveillance cameras to gather more information.