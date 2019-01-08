News
Supreme Court Rejects Hearing Osage Wind Project Lawsuit Appeal
Tuesday, January 8th 2019, 2:50 AM CST
Updated:
OSAGE COUNTY, Oklahoma - In a victory for the Osage Nation, the US Supreme Court has refused to hear a case involving the Osage Wind project.
The developers of the controversial wind project asked the Supreme Court to overturn an appeals court ruling requiring a mining permit, by either the Bureau of Indian Affairs or the Osage Minerals Council.
Related Story: Lawsuit Claims Osage Wind Project Is Breaking The Law
That decision will allow the tribe and the federal government to potentially seek damages over unauthorized mining in Osage County.