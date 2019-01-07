Family Members React To Man's Death In Cleveland County Shooting
LITTLE AXE, Oklahoma -
A man shot in the stomach is dead and his friend is in custody. The shooting happened in Little Axe around four Monday afternoon.
Family members arrived on the scene wanting answers that investigators weren't ready to release.
Deadly Shooting Reported In Cleveland County
"Our granddaughter got a call from her sister telling her her dad has been shot and we just had to get over here," said Donald Beasley.
"Deputies arrived on scene and upon going in we found a subject that was deceased from an apparent gunshot, there was another subject that we have taken in for questioning, its an active scene still," said Cleveland County Master Sgt. Marcus Williams
Donald and Pat Beasley's daughter and son-in-law live in the home. And while they don't know for sure, they believe their son-in-law was shot after a dispute with a tenant that was subletting a bedroom.
"I just knew they had been arguing back and forth and that an eviction notice had been served and it gave then 14 days and that deadline was coming up and I'm sure there was pressure," said Pat.
The Cleveland County Sheriffs department has yet to release the names of those involved, only confirming that one person was killed after his friend shot him in the stomach with a shotgun. The shooter was on the scene when deputies arrived and was taken in for questioning.