Deadly Shooting Reported In Cleveland County





"Our granddaughter got a call from her sister telling her her dad has been shot and we just had to get over here," said Donald Beasley.





"Deputies arrived on scene and upon going in we found a subject that was deceased from an apparent gunshot, there was another subject that we have taken in for questioning, its an active scene still," said Cleveland County Master Sgt. Marcus Williams



Donald and Pat Beasley's daughter and son-in-law live in the home. And while they don't know for sure, they believe their son-in-law was shot after a dispute with a tenant that was subletting a bedroom.