Funeral Services Set For Beloved Shawnee Surgeon
SHAWNEE, Oklahoma - Funeral services are set for a beloved retired Shawnee surgeon, who died last Wednesday night in a two-vehicle accident on a slick bridge just West of Shawnee.
According to his family, 82-year-old Dr. Norman “Ned” Hanks was driving home after going to a movie, when the accident occurred. Hanks’ Mercedes sedan crossed the center line on the Lake Road Bridge just West of Shawnee.
Police last week said icy conditions likely played a role. Hanks’ car struck a pickup truck coming from the other direction. Hanks died at the scene. His passenger 76-year-old Mary Rankin is listed as being in “Fair” condition at OU Medical Center.
He leaves behind a family, that includes his daughter Heather, and his Nathan Hanks.
“He was a special man. He was my best friend,” said Nathan Hanks Monday afternoon.
Dr. Hanks graduated from OU Medical School in 1963. He retired from medicine in 2003. Nathan Hanks says his father in recent years focused on building oil and gas rigs and rebuilding antique John Deere Tractors.