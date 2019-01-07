News
Non-Native Convicted By Muscogee Creek Nation For First Time
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Muscogee Creek Nation has convicted a non-native for the first time in a domestic violence trial under the Violence Against Women Act.
Lighthorse police arrested Antonio Martinez-Juarez back in November for violating a protective order and for domestic violence against a tribal member on trusted land.
“He thought the only thing we could do was send him back to Mexico, but as it turned out, he's sitting in jail now on this domestic charge,” said Chief Robert Hawkins.
Lighthorse Police received a call that there was a domestic assault in progress at a Creek Nation housing complex late last year.
When they responded, a woman told them a man she had a protective order against assaulted her.ok