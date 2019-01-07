Jenks Toddler Beats Cancer, Continues To Battle Rare Disease
JENKS, Oklahoma - A 17-month-old Jenks boy has already beat cancer once, and he's still battling a rare disease that makes eating and learning to talk almost impossible.
Baker Roth was born with Beckwith-Wiedmann Syndrome, causing his tongue to be enlarged.
"It's an overgrowth syndrome which causes them to be a lot bigger than a normal child," Farrah said.
Farrah said it's a rare disease, affecting just about one in every 14,000 children. In Baker's mind, his mom said he's just like in other kid.
"They're really resilient," she said. "As a child, you don't really know what's coming at you, so you just live."
But in reality, he's already lived through more than most kids ever will. Baker had three surgeries his first week of life to fix his intestines and part of his liver. He has a tube to help him breathe, and a mickey button to help him eat.
Baker also overcame another huge hurdle when he was diagnosed with cancer last June.
"They have an 80 to 90 percent chance of childhood cancer," his mom said.
Baker went into remission last fall and had his tongue reduction surgery scheduled for this week, but his parents had to postpone when they found out his cancer might be back.
"We're hoping his cancer's not back," Farrah said. "But it's a possibility due to his numbers increasing, tripling."
Baker will be at risk for cancer until he's eight, but Farrah hopes after his tongue reduction, he'll lead a normal life.
Farrah said all the procedures and treatments have and will put them thousands of dollars in debt, but said they wouldn't change Baker for the world.
"He's just been a blessing," she said.
