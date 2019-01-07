News
Deadly Shooting Reported In Cleveland County
Monday, January 7th 2019, 5:35 PM CST
Updated:
A deadly shooting was reported Monday afternoon in Cleveland County.
The shooting happened near the Old Country Boy in the 18400 block of E State Highway 9.
Police were called shortly before 4:15 p.m. The daughter of the victim said her dad had been shot.
When police arrived, the suspect told officers, "I shot my friend."
The victim and suspect, who have not been identified, were fighting when the suspect reportedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the stomach.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect voluntarily turned over his weapon and surrendered to officers. He is in custody.
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.