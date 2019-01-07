News
Police: Store Clerk Stabbed At NE OKC Business
Monday, January 7th 2019, 5:28 PM CST
One person was stabbed Monday evening in northeast Oklahoma City, police said.
The incident reportedly happened near NE 27 and Martin Luther King Avenue.
The store clerk was stabbed after he confronted a shoplifter at a business, police said.
The store clerk reportedly recognized the person as a shoplifter and confronted them.
During the confrontation, the accused shoplifter reportedly pulled out a pocketknife and started stabbing the store clerk, police said.
The store clerk was taken to a hospital. The victim's condition is not known at this time.
