Semi Trucks Pull Under Tulsa Bridge To Help With Suicidal Man
TULSA, Oklahoma - OHP troopers took life-saving action during a tense situation involving a suicidal man on a bridge over the weekend.
The four-hour long ordeal caused a major traffic backup on I-44 near the 145th East Avenue Bridge Saturday afternoon. Negotiators tried to talk the man down while the Highway Patrol shut down traffic in both directions.
During negotiations, a trooper noticed some semis stuck in the traffic and enlisted the help of drivers.
"In that traffic were some semis and so he went and talked to them and asked them if they wouldn't mind pulling their semis up underneath the bridge and that way if the individual jumped, he would only fall 10 or 12 feet instead of all the way to the roadway," said Dwight Durant.
Troopers say they believe the actions of the truck drivers helped convince the man not to jump.