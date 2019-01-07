3 Bodies Found In NE OKC Home; 2nd Homicide Investigation In The Home In Less Than A Year
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police are investigating a triple homicide in the city’s northeast side.
Investigators found the bodies of two women and one man in a Standish Avenue home during a welfare check.
It's the second homicide investigation at the home in less than a year.
Neighbor Andre Carbin said he remembered the 2018 homicide investigation when a 64-year-old woman’s body was found in the house.
“To hear about it being in the same house like that so close apart, you know, that's kind of weird,” Carbin said.
“At this time, there is no evidence the two cases are related in any way shape, form or fashion. But it certainly is a very odd coincidence and one investigators are aware of and looking into,” Oklahoma City police Master Sgt. Gary Knight said.
Both the 2018 homicide case and the 2019 triple homicide are unsolved at this time.
“All appeared to have injuries or trauma consistent with being victims of homicide. At this point, the investigation is in the very early stages so no arrests have been made,” Knight said.
With no suspects in custody, neighbors say they're tired of seeing homicide investigations at the home.
“We do have a lot of older people living in our neighborhood so that's not good to know for the older folks,” Carbin said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.