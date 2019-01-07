News
Firefighters Battle House Fire In NW OKC
Monday, January 7th 2019, 3:30 PM CST
Firefighters battled a house fire Monday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City.
The fire was reported at a duplex in the 1600 block of Julie Place near NW 16 and MacArthur Boulevard.
Firefighters said all the occupants of the two residences are out of the structure.
Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire. The cause has not been released.
