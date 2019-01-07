U.S. Marshals Shoot, Kill Tulsa Domestic Violence Suspect
A suspect is dead after a law enforcement standoff at a home in the 30 block of North Louisville Avenue Monday afternoon. U.S. Marshal Clayton Johnson said marshals assisting Tulsa County Sheriff's Office deputies with the warrant service encountered a violent suspect, and the suspect was shot and killed.
Marshals were serving a warrant for domestic violence by strangulation, Johnson said. Two marshals opened fire on the suspect, he said.
“Deputy U.S. Marshals encountered a violent subject, and that subject was shot and killed," he said.
"We’ve asked the Tulsa Police Dept’s homicide unit to come and work the investigation. They’re at the scene right now.”
News On 6 learned about the standoff just before 1 p.m., and it ended with shots fired around 2:30 p.m. Our News On 6 crew said four to five shots were fired at the scene, which is near Archer and North Louisville.
There were tense moments in the neighborhood. A fire truck was called in and used to break out the windows of the home.
The suspect's name and age have not been released. The names of the marshals have also not been released as yet.
Johnson wasn't able to confirm if the suspect was armed, but we do know no members of law enforcement were hurt.