However, according to her lawyers, Brown was a victim of sex trafficking who not only feared for her life but also lacked the mental state to be culpable in the slaying because she was impaired by her mother's alcohol use while she was in the womb.

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled against life-without-parole sentences for juveniles. However, the state of Tennessee argued successfully in lower courts that it was not in violation of federal law because Brown did have a possibility for parole: She was sentenced to serve at least 51 years of her life sentence.

During her time in prison, Brown completed her GED and took college classes. She is currently one course away from finishing a Bachelor's degree at Lipscomb University.

Nashville Mayor David Briley praised Haslam's decision, calling it a "great day for social justice and our city." Democratic state Sen. Raumesh Akbari said the clemency announcement shows that Tennessee "can show love, compassion and mercy" for people who have experienced trauma.

To date, Haslam has granted five commutations, 15 pardons, and one exoneration. The Republican said he is continuing to review and consider additional clemency requests.