Earthquake Rattles Northern Oklahoma
An earthquake rattled Monday morning inn northern Oklahoma, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
The 3.4-magnitude earthquake was reported shortly before 10:45 a.m. Its epicenter was more than a mile away from Medford, about 30 miles north, northeast of Enid, about 36 miles west, northwest of Ponca City and 93 miles north of Oklahoma City.
The quake was more than three miles deep.
No immediate reports of damage or injury were reported.