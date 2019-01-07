"Yeah, well. I'm glad you asked that question," Warren replied. "I am not person of color. I'm not a citizen of a tribe. Tribal citizenship is difference from ancestry. Tribes, and only tribes, determine tribal citizenship. And I respect that difference."

"I can't stop Donald Trump from what he's going to do. I can't stop him from hurling racial insults. I don't have any power to do that," Warren continued, to which another audience member shouted out, "Yes you do!"

"But what I can do is, I can be in this fight for all of our family," Warren continued. The election is "not about my family, but about the tens of millions of families across this country who just want a level playing field."

While Warren has received backlash within the party for her handling of the DNA test, some other voters who came to see her in Iowa say her overall approach and message competes with the president's.

"She is not going to take any crap from Trump," said Denny Carney, a retiree from Des Moines. "Hillary [Clinton], in the debates, kind of let him run over her. And I don't think she would let him do that. Trump would make a big mistake to go after her."

Others were drawn to her economic pitch, particularly her references to a time when wages matched opportunities. "My daddy ended up as a janitor and I got a chance to become a public school teacher, a college professor, and a U.S. Senator," Warren told the crowd in Des Moines. "Today a minimum wage job will not keep a momma and a baby out of poverty. And that is wrong."

"It reminds us of when we were growing up," said Ed Slattery, a retiree from Des Moines. "It's the Democratic Party getting back to its roots," said his wife Mary, a librarian. Both said they supported Bernie Sanders in the last presidential primary, and voted for Clinton in the general election. Like many of the voters who came to see Warren, the Slatterys were just starting to take a look at the Democratic field and had a ways to go before making decisions about any potential candidates.

"She's true to her word," a Council Bluffs resident named John (who declined to give his last name) told CBS after Warren's event there. He's most concerned about the cost of his prescription medication, which he has to pay nearly $300 for out of pocket. "She's battle-tested, and she's like the tortoise that gets the hares," he said, even though he is also interested in other potential candidates like Joe Biden and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

But even some of those most inclined towards Warren in the primary wondered about general election electability. "She's being portrayed in the right wing media as this wild-eyed liberal from the East Coast," said Bill Shackelford, a retiree from Des Moines. "I don't know if America is ready for her yet, but I hope so," said Sally Carney, a Des Moines resident who plans to back the Massachusetts senator.

For her part, Warren sought to address this potential vulnerability — and implicit comparisons to Clinton's candidacy — as she introduced herself to Iowans.

"All three of my brothers still live in Oklahoma. And one of my three brothers is a Democrat," she said. "We gotta stay focused on what matters to us. And what matters to us is that everybody gets a fighting chance."

"It's not like I have tested this out with some focus groups, or done a bunch of polling," she said in Des Moines and at other stops. "I'm in this fight because it's been the fight of my lifetime."