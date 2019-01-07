Crime
Yukon Homeowner Shoots, Kills Armed Burglary Suspect
Monday, January 7th 2019, 9:50 AM CST
Oklahoma City police are investigating the shooting death of an armed burglary suspect in Yukon.
Officers said they were called to the scene of an attempted auto burglary near North Sara Road and Northwest 46th Street on Sunday just after 2:30 a.m. When police arrived they said they learned the homeowner confronted the burglar.
Both the homeowner and suspect were armed, according to detectives. Police said the burglary suspect, 23-year-old Carson Welch, was shot. Welch was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the police report.
Officers said they are still investigating. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.