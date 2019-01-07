News
Police ID Victim In NW OKC Homicide; City's 1st Homicide Of 2019
Monday, January 7th 2019, 9:46 AM CST
A man was found dead early Sunday in northwest Oklahoma City, police said.
Christian Rodell Bilbro, 24, was found dead in the 1200 block of NW 10 Street. Bilbro's death is Oklahoma City's first homicide of 2019.
About 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police were called in reference to a shooting at an event center in the 1200 block of N Pennsylvania Avenue.
Investigators say a fight spilled out into the parking lot and one person was hit by gunfire.
Bilbro was being taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle when the driver flagged down an officer. Bilbro was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made in connection with this death.
Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.