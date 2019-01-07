It was the second crash in three days involving multiple deaths on Interstate 75, a bustling north-south corridor crossing the nation's midsection from South Florida to the U.S. border with Canada. Near Gainesville, Florida, an accident Thursday on a relatively flat stretch of the interstate that started between two tractor-trailers killed seven people, including five children on a trip to Walt Disney World in a church van from Louisiana. The truck drivers also were killed and at least eight others were injured.