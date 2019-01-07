Crime
Victim, Suspect In Okemah Homicide ID'd
Monday, January 7th 2019, 7:43 AM CST
Authorities have identified the victim of an Okfuskee County homicide.
Officers said they received a 911 call reporting a domestic incident and shooting at 369197 West Highway 56 in Okemah. When officers arrived on scene they found Antony Spain outside, shot in the leg. While clearing the home, officers found Teresa Smith dead inside the home.
The Okfuskee County Sheriff, Jim Rasmussen requested the OSBI investigate the shooting death. The OSBI agent investigated the incident and arrested Spain on a charge of first degree murder.
Spain was placed in the Okfuskee County Jail. The OSBI continues to investigate the matter, and will provide the investigation to the district attorney upon completion.