High Speed Chase Ends When Stolen Truck Crashes Into Tulsa Apartment
TULSA, Oklahoma -
A woman is recovering right now after Tulsa police say a chase suspect crashed into an apartment near 61st and Highway 75.
They say the force of the crash caused the victim to be thrown across the room.
Konika Moore said she's trying to figure out what her next steps will be after all the damage done to her apartment but she said she knows things could've been much worse.
Police said the chase started when they tried to stop the driver, who was speeding near 51st and Peoria. He refused to slow down but officers followed him until he crashed into Konika Moore's apartment at Parkview Terrace Apartments.
Officers said the driver ran off into the woods while Moore checked on her mother who was tossed across the room when the truck hit the building.
"From what you can see, the worst-case scenario. I couldn't imagine how anybody could make it through that but when I saw she was ok, I was just relieved. I'm not worried about any of this. I'm just glad, overall, that my mother's okay," said Moore.
"If this had been during the daytime, especially today … there were kids running around, it could've been a lot worse," said Corporal Wyett Poth.
Police said they had nearly a dozen officers, including a K9, involved in the search.