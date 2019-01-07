Governor-Elect Kevin Stitt Names Sonic Exec As COO
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma's incoming governor added a Sonic Corporation executive to his cabinet. Stitt hired John Budd as chief operating officer, a new role in the governor's office. Stitt said in his campaign that the position would be tasked with helping state agencies deliver efficient, customer-focused services, a news release states.
Stitt will also appoint Budd as the Secretary of Agency Accountability- a job that requires Senate confirmation.
Stitt created the COO position to oversee agency accountability reforms.
“In my conversation with governors from across the nation, I heard many credit their success to the hiring of a Chief Operating Officer in their administrations, a model not currently implemented in Oklahoma," Stitt said.
"This new COO role will be key to fulfilling my campaign commitment of delivering efficient, customer-centered government throughout our 120 agencies."