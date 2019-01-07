News
Senator Elizabeth Warren Talks About Her Oklahoma Heritage
Monday, January 7th 2019, 2:12 AM CST
Updated:
DES MOINES, Iowa - Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is answering questions about her heritage by pointing to her Oklahoma roots.
The Oklahoma native is considering a run for president.
While talking to a group in Iowa Saturday, Warren addressed controversy over her previous claims of Cherokee ancestry.
"Tribal citizenship is very different from ancestry. I grew up out in Oklahoma, and like a lot of folks out in Oklahoma, we heard the family stories of our ancestry," said Senator Elizabeth Warren.
In October, Warren revealed a DNA test found she does have distant Native American ancestors.
The Cherokee Nation denounced the test as "inappropriate and wrong."