DES MOINES, Iowa - Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is answering questions about her heritage by pointing to her Oklahoma roots.

The Oklahoma native is considering a run for president.

While talking to a group in Iowa Saturday, Warren addressed controversy over her previous claims of Cherokee ancestry.

"Tribal citizenship is very different from ancestry. I grew up out in Oklahoma, and like a lot of folks out in Oklahoma, we heard the family stories of our ancestry," said Senator Elizabeth Warren.

In October, Warren revealed a DNA test found she does have distant Native American ancestors.

The Cherokee Nation denounced the test as "inappropriate and wrong."