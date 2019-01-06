News
Multiple Officials Investigate Homicide In Okemah
Sunday, January 6th 2019, 8:36 PM CST
OKEMAH, Oklahoma - Okfuskee sheriff's and the OSBI are investigating a homicide in Okemah.
According to officials, a domestic disturbance lead to a shooting Saturday near 369100 block of West Highway 46.
Suspect, Anthony Roy Spain is in custody at the Okfuskee County jail, officials said.
The OSBI confirms the victim is Teresa Smith.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.