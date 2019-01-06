1 Person Dead After Shooting Outside Studio 12 In NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - One person is dead following a shooting outside an art gallery and events venue on the city's northwest side.
An argument inside Studio 12, 1208 North Pennsylvania Ave., escalated into a shootout in the parking lot.
It’ happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when Oklahoma City police officers rushed to a disturbance call at an event inside Studio 12.
“That disturbance continued into the parking lot where apparently shots were exchanged from across the street,” said Officer Brad Gilmore with the Oklahoma City Police Department.
After quickly securing the scene with police tape, officers scoured the streets for evidence finding several shell casings from the shootout. Police talked with witnesses and discovered one victim who was shot in the gunfire immediately left the scene in a personal car.
“The driver of that car waved us down at about 10th and McKinley and at that time we realized that victim was in the back seat deceased,” said Officer Gilmore.
At daylight, shattered windows and bullet holes are grim reminders of the violence that happened here.
The owner of Studio 12 showed up to see the damage. He told News 9 that he opened Studio 12 to get young people off the streets and instead give them a place to showcase their art and musical talents. He said he's saddened the event Saturday night ended in a deadly shooting. Meanwhile, police continue piecing together why it happened and who is responsible.
“In a situation like this with several people, it's going to take time to sort through who our true witnesses are and try to ascertain that information,” Officer Gilmore said.
Police are still interviewing witnesses many who were attending Saturday night’s event at Studio 12. At this point, they have no suspects.